UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MT. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE MT remained flat at $$33.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. 104,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,543,515. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.09. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $33.96.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

