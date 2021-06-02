Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.73 Million

Brokerages expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report sales of $83.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.70 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $61.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $348.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.39 million to $372.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $402.86 million, with estimates ranging from $324.30 million to $448.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on RARE. Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,222. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

