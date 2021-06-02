Unifty 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.40 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $23.68 million and $2.40 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $22.98 or 0.00061472 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00072028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.13 or 0.00283935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00187914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.06 or 0.01257555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,305.41 or 0.99802449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00032714 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,030,511 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

