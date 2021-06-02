uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Analysts forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will report $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at $9.05. uniQure posted earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 396.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to $7.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on QURE. UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $736,117 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in uniQure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.28.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

