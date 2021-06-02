United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of United Bankshares worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,874,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,586,000 after purchasing an additional 402,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after purchasing an additional 189,410 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,316 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,662 over the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBSI stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.