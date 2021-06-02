United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.82. 30,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,040. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.98 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

