UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Gap Down to $8.90

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $8.68. UWM Holdings Co. Class shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 13,463 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

