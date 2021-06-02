Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,247,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMI opened at $255.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.11 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

