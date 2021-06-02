Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Increased by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.76. 2,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,431. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $70.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

