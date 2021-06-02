Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.85.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

