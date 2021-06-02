Venus Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $33.25 or 0.00087605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $335.29 million and approximately $98.53 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,949.02 or 0.99992400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00039124 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002581 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,084,598 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.