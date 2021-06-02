Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Patricia R. Miller Sells 33,297 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 33,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $381,250.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,279,735.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Patricia R. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Patricia R. Miller sold 21,148 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $222,265.48.

VRA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 167,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,699. The stock has a market cap of $406.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRA. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

