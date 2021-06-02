Vera Bradley (VRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vera Bradley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $407.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $1,093,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $104,107.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,893.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 631,338 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,491 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

