Verb Technology (VERB) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Verb Technology (NASDAQ: VERB) is one of 99 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Verb Technology to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verb Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology $9.97 million -$24.96 million -1.48 Verb Technology Competitors $9.97 million -$24.96 million 66.29

Verb Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Verb Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology -309.31% -192.76% -85.27% Verb Technology Competitors -309.31% -192.76% -85.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Verb Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Verb Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Verb Technology has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verb Technology’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Verb Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Verb Technology Competitors 4 57 212 3 2.78

Verb Technology currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 133.05%. As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 9.83%. Given Verb Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Verb Technology beats its rivals on 3 of the 5 factors compared.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application. The company also provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as design and printing services for welcome and starter kits; fulfilment services, which include managing the preparation, handling, and shipping of custom-branded merchandise; and subscription-based application services. It serves large professional associations, educational institutions, auto sales, auto leasing, insurance, real estate, home security, and not-for-profits, as well as clients in the health care industry, burgeoning CBD industry, and other business sectors. The company was formerly known as nFÃ¼sz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in American Fork, Utah.

