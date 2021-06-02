Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.24 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.66. 650,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,238,754. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

