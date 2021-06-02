Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,606 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altria Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 56,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.79. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

