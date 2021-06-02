VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.0599 on Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $11,390.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,695.50 or 1.00128413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00039722 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00088374 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001118 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002745 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,768,608 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

