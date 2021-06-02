Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will report $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE VRTV opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.42.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 64.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

