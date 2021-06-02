Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Square by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.71. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.38 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $706,800.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,839,012.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total value of $25,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,537,376 shares of company stock valued at $357,607,678. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

