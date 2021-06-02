Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 372,429 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,796,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,549,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

