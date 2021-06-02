Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $116,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 366,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,741,000 after buying an additional 338,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.95.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

