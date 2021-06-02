Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,754,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,914,000 after buying an additional 192,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Acushnet by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 511.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 45,060 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.14.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

