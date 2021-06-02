Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

