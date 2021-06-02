Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 329,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,366,000 after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,735,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $148.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.05. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of -390.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

