Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,376,000 after purchasing an additional 198,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,350,000 after buying an additional 95,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $45,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 477,839 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

BYD stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Insiders sold a total of 158,066 shares of company stock valued at $9,880,877 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

