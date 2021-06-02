Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,956 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,921,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after purchasing an additional 631,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after purchasing an additional 558,819 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

