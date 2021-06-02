Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 101 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $134.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.68. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.44 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

