Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TTEC by 84.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 21.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 2,274.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.48. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $111.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEC. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.