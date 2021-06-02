Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,977,240 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 140,128 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,409,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,421 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 467,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $110,269,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $181.35 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

