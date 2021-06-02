Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,635,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DASH opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion and a PE ratio of -20.20. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.24.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $9,473,862.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,645,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,771,143. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

