Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of VNRFY opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Vienna Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59.
Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile
