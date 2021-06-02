Vincent A. Chippari Sells 25,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,256.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of DCT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 341,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,311. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.13.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 124.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth about $451,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
