Vincent A. Chippari Sells 25,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,256.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DCT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 341,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,311. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.13.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

DCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 124.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth about $451,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

