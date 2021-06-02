Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE NCZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. 948,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,849. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

