Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V opened at $226.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.04. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $441.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.