Vistra (NYSE:VST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

VST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Vistra stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.87. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

