Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VVOS) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 9th

Vivos Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VVOS) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 9th. Vivos Therapeutics had issued 3,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $21,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVOS. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.10. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $121.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.80.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVOS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

