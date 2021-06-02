Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.55

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.55 and last traded at $49.39, with a volume of 47940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNO. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.85.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

