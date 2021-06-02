Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0067 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of PPR remained flat at $$4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday. 545,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,709. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 71,319 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $333,772.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 539,704 shares of company stock worth $2,501,433 in the last ninety days.

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

