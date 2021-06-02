Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 2,492 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises about 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

ADM stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

