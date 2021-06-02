Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00070124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00283091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00186065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.18 or 0.01227818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,905.55 or 1.00050488 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00032569 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

