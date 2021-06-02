Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,270,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 86,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

