Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

