Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Webjet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Webjet in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Webjet in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WEBJF opened at $3.65 on Monday. Webjet has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

