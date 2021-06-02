Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,448 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.06. 460,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,150,273. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

