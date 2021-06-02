Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 223,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

