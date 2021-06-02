Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.64

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.64 and last traded at $77.63, with a volume of 40826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.70.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

