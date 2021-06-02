Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Up 34.7% in May

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the April 29th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,512. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the period. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

