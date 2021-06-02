World Asset Management Inc Buys 6,061 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 35.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,001 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 832,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 240,998 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 218,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 342,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.16.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

