World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AGCO were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 87.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $3,955,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $8,484,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

