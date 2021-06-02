World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

